For the drive home in Auburn: Overcast. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
