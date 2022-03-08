Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.