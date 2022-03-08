 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News