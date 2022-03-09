 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

