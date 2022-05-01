 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Auburn area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

