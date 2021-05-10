May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.