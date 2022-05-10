 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News