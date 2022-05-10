Auburn's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
