For the drive home in Auburn: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The are…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds l…
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Period…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degre…
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's …
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We'll s…
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. 53 degrees is to…