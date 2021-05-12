Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Auburn: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. To…
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Period…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degre…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skie…
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We'll s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking…
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds…