May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

