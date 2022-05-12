May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.