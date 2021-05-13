This evening's outlook for Auburn: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
