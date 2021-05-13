 Skip to main content
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

