Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect period…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.…
Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The first operational computer-generated forecasts were issued on the afternoon of May 6, 1955.
The Auburn area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorro…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow.…
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49…