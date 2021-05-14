For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
