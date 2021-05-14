May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.