May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

