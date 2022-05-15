May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Auburn. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.