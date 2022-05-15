Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Auburn. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Model…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The Auburn area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high tempera…
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Auburn's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless da…