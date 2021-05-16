May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Auburn will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.