May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Auburn area. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.