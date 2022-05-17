 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

