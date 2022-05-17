For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variabl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Model…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees …
Spring mornings sometimes produce wet lawns. Here's why.
The Auburn area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high tempera…
For the drive home in Auburn: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarte…