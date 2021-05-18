May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.