For the drive home in Auburn: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Model…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variabl…
Spring mornings sometimes produce wet lawns. Here's why.
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high tempera…
The Auburn area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless da…
For the drive home in Auburn: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarte…