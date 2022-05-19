Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
