May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.