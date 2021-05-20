Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like…
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Expec…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Auburn. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. T…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Partly cloudy ski…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies t…
Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted.…