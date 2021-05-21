May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Overcast. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.