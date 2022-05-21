For the drive home in Auburn: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variabl…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tod…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees …
For the drive home in Auburn: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarte…
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for th…
The Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. D…
For the drive home in Auburn: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …