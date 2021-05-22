 Skip to main content
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

