May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.