May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

