This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
- Updated
The state Department of Environmental Conservation and state Department of Health have issued an air quality advisory for much of upstate New …
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There is…
For the drive home in Auburn: Mainly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Auburn. It looks to …
This evening's outlook for Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Partly cloudy ski…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies t…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. T…