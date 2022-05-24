 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Considerable cloudiness. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News