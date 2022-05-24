Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Considerable cloudiness. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
