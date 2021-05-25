This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
- Updated
The state Department of Environmental Conservation and state Department of Health have issued an air quality advisory for much of upstate New …
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There is…
For the drive home in Auburn: Mainly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Auburn. It looks to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies…
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degree…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Partly cloudy ski…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 de…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies t…