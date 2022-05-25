 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

