May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 50F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

