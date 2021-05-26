For the drive home in Auburn: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 50F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
- Updated
The state Department of Environmental Conservation and state Department of Health have issued an air quality advisory for much of upstate New …
For the drive home in Auburn: Mainly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Auburn. It looks to …
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There is…
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degree…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a very hot day…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 de…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Partly cloudy ski…