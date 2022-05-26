Auburn's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
