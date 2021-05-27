May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.