May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.