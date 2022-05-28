Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
