 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}

Auburn's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News