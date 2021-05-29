Auburn's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
