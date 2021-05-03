 Skip to main content
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

