This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47…
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with showers. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild tempe…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunders…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Perio…
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow in the evening. Low 33F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of pr…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.