May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.