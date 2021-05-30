 Skip to main content
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Auburn. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

