May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Auburn. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph.