May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.