May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

