May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.