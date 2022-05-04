May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.