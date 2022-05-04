This evening in Auburn: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Thursday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. …
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skie…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degre…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. The for…
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expe…
Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 6…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…