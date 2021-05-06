Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
