May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

