This evening's outlook for Auburn: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
