May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

