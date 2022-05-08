May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.