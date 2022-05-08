Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
