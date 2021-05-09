This evening's outlook for Auburn: Periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
