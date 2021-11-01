Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Auburn: A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The fore…
A nor’easter is an extratropical cyclone named for the strong northeasterly winds that blow across the northeastern U.S. and extreme eastern Canada.
This evening in Auburn: Rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy ra…
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degre…
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Auburn fol…
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine …
California, in one of its worst droughts in modern history, was hit by fierce storms. But a lot more wet weather is needed to fix the state's water woes.